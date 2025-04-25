In our cover story this issue, we take a look at how runway maintenance and upgrades are being adapted to handle the stress of rapidly changing climates, from heightened risks of flooding to stresses caused by high temperatures.

We also consider air traffic control operations, and how there is a growing awareness of the importance of mental health among ATCOs. We also learn why it’s imperative that ATC systems strengthen cybersecurity in order to reduce risk vectors.

As well as this, we speak to AIRHART’s new chief strategy officer about the importance of shifting perceptions of what a modern airport management system looks like, and hear industry reactions to the UK government’s backing of an expansion at the country’s biggest airport.



Peter Nilson, editor

In this issue

Weathering the storm: resilient runways standing up to climate change

Keri Allan looks into how airports are adapting runway maintenance practices to address increasing challenges from rapidly changing climates.

A silver lining for air traffic controller mental health

Keri Allan explores the issue of the mental health of ATCOs and the initiatives underway to support them and ensure safety comes first.

How air traffic control systems must adapt to ensure cybersecurity

Kerin Allan looks at the measures being implemented to strengthen ATC systems against cyber threats, from technological upgrades to improved staff training.

“The AODB as we know it is dead” – AIRHART CSO

Patrick Rhys Atack speaks to AIRHART’s new chief strategy officer, Martin Bowman, about his aim to resurrect Total Airport Management.

Heathrow expansion: industry reactions

What are the stakeholders saying about the plan to add a third runway to London Heathrow? Patrick Rhys Atack finds out.

Airports can’t afford to fly blind with public WiFi network security

Zac Eller, general manager of global partnerships, ExpressVPN, explains the importance of VPN’s in guarding public WiFi networks at airports.

Simplifying crew transport can ease the pain of flight disruptions

Jenna Brown, director of Uber for Business UK, explains how smarter ground transport solutions can help make life easier for airline crew.

Next issue preview

In our next issue, we’ll be looking into how airports are making baggage handling systems more sustainable by adopting energy-efficient technologies and reducing waste.

We’ll also consider how to integrate eVTOLs into urban transportation networks, as well as how airports can leverage technology for better airport management.

