The aviation sector didn’t just stall during the pandemic, it was forced to look in the mirror. Operational systems froze, passengers disappeared, and frontline teams were stretched to breaking point.

Now, with aircraft back in the skies, it’s easy to assume the sector has recovered. But beneath the surface, many of the underlying issues, such as disconnected training, outdated leadership models, and underinvested development, remain unresolved.

The future of aviation depends not just on better systems, but on better understanding human behaviour through the lens of models like COM-B and the practice of human-centred design.

As flights resumed and terminals returned to life, we have a rare opportunity to rebuild not just operations, but the culture that supports them. And that starts by rethinking how we support the people who keep the sector moving.

Why COM-B and human-centred design matter

At the heart of meaningful culture change lies behaviour. And Behaviour, as defined by the COM-B model, depends on three elements: Capability, Opportunity, and Motivation. If one of these is missing, change becomes challenging – if not impossible. The NHS successfully incorporated COM-B into its Infection Prevention and Control Education Framework to enhance behaviours when managing Clostridioides difficile infections in this study, so it works.

We pair this model with human-centred design, which puts empathy and lived experience at the heart of change. Together, they allow us to go beyond compliance and tick-box training, and instead build environments where the right behaviours can thrive.

Post-pandemic, many organisations issued new rules and expectations. But mandates alone don’t change behaviour. You can train someone on the theory, but if their environment doesn’t support it, or if they don’t understand why it matters, the training won’t stick.

That’s why we advocate designing from the inside out. It starts with how people actually work, what pressures they face, and what support they need to thrive.

Where it might break down: airport security in focus

Nowhere is this more visible than in airport security. Teams are expected to maintain flow and vigilance simultaneously, managing technology upgrades, frustrated passengers, and constant time pressure. And yet, training often focuses on compliance rather than context. And too often, they’re doing this without adequate support.

Imagine a scenario where a security officer is berated by a passenger, only to be undermined by a manager eager to keep the line moving. This isn’t a training issue. It’s a systemic one.

A human-centred, COM-B-informed approach breaks this down. In terms of capability, does the officer have the skills and emotional tools to handle conflict? For opportunity, does the environment allow time, space, and authority to respond with care? And for motivation, does the team believe their actions matter beyond enforcement? Do they feel supported?

When one of these pillars is missing, performance suffers. And more importantly, so does the well-being of staff. The power of human-centred design in learning and development is that it instils accountability, trust, and resilience.

But airport environments, particularly security, are often sterile. There are no e-learning models because there are no computers, and colleagues can’t regularly check their phones for advice and guidance at the point of need. Challenges have been exacerbated by the introduction of new security technology in security lanes, while passengers are becoming less well-behaved, to the extent that the low-budget operator Ryanair will now sue disruptive passengers.

Training beyond the manual

Much of aviation training is focused on compliance. It’s about passing tests. But real learning isn’t transactional. It’s relational, contextual, and emotional.

If we want lasting change, we need to co-create training with the people who live it. That means going beyond PowerPoint decks and regulatory modules, and instead designing learning that reflects the real environments, constraints, and emotional labour of the job.

We can do this by embedding with teams, observing behaviour, and working side-by-side to build practical solutions. It’s not just more effective, it’s more human.

The aviation workforce has changed, and so have expectations. So leadership must adapt too. Top-down models rooted in authority are no longer fit for purpose. The best leaders today are those who listen, reflect, and build trust. They create psychologically safe spaces where teams can speak up, share concerns, and take ownership.

We’ve worked with leaders across the sector who, by embracing behavioural science and self-awareness, have shifted entire team cultures. It’s not about being soft. It’s about being effective.

Learning works best when it’s co-created. Bring frontline teams into the design of training and systems. In fact, the Gartner 2025 CHRO Talent Strategy Guide states that “instead of taking a top-down approach, HR leaders should make sure change happens with employees, not to them, in order to reduce attrition and change fatigue.

If you’re responsible for people, training, or operations in aviation, there are five actions which, in our experience, have worked. Firstly, audit your learning culture. Is training something your teams value, or something they endure? Second, empower your leaders. Focus development on empathy and adaptability, not just compliance.

Third, design with, and not for. Involve frontline staff in shaping systems and processes. Next, embed behavioural thinking. Use COM-B and human-centred design to guide change. And last, protect psychological safety. Build environments where people feel safe to speak, learn, and grow.

COM-B puts people first

The future of aviation isn’t just about smarter infrastructure or stricter rules. It’s about understanding the human element, how people learn, lead, and make decisions under pressure.

We’ve seen firsthand the impact of learning cultures that prioritise diversity, continuous improvement, and inclusion. When this mindset is embraced, the results are stronger teams, safer operations, and better passenger experiences.

To truly reset, aviation must invest not only in its systems but in its people. Lasting resilience comes not from process, but from purpose, empathy, and the behaviours that carry us forward.