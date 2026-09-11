Airports bring together a complex network of people and organisations. Airport employees, airline crews, ground handlers, FBO personnel, contractors and other service providers may all be working across the airfield when severe weather develops. A lightning warning therefore needs to reach the right people early enough for them to act, while giving airport operations teams the information they need to manage the wider impact.

That balance matters because weather-related disruption can quickly extend beyond the storm itself. A ground stop can affect aircraft turnarounds, gate availability, passenger connections and the flow of traffic through the airport. At the same time, resuming activity too soon can expose personnel to unnecessary risk.

The quality and timing of the weather intelligence behind these decisions can make a significant difference.

Knowing when to suspend operations

Lightning safety procedures are built around a simple principle: when the risk becomes unacceptable, people need to move to safety. The operational challenge lies in determining when that threshold has been reached and when the risk has sufficiently passed.



Lightning detection networks provide real-time information on where lightning is occurring. Airports can use this information to establish predefined alert zones around the airport: when lightning is detected within a specified radius, the corresponding safety protocols are triggered.

A larger alert radius gives personnel more time to prepare and reach shelter but extends operational downtime. A smaller radius reduces disruption, but leaves less time to respond.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recommends using a smaller critical safety radius alongside a larger advisory zone. This layered approach gives operations teams an earlier indication that a storm is approaching, before lightning reaches the critical threshold for suspending activity.

Example of layered lightning alert zones surrounding an airport. Information, warning and alarm zones provide progressive notifications as storms approach.

For airports, the appropriate thresholds depend on the environment, the time personnel need to reach safety, and the procedures already in place. A ramp worker close to a terminal may be able to reach shelter quickly, while contractors or personnel working elsewhere on the airfield may require more time.

Lightning forecasts can extend that decision window further. By providing advance notice of lightning risk before a storm reaches an airport, forecasts give operations teams more time to prepare personnel, coordinate with airport partners and begin precautionary measures.

Knowing when it is safe to resume

Once personnel have moved to safety, operations teams continue to monitor the storm. Returning to work too soon after the last detected lightning event can create the risk of having to stop again if storm activity resumes.

The period between the last detected event and the decision to resume is commonly known as the clear time. The FAA recommends a minimum ten-minute wait after the last lightning event within the critical radius, although individual procedures may differ according to local requirements and risk tolerance.

A longer clear time provides a greater safety margin but extends disruption. A shorter interval reduces downtime, but increases the possibility of repeated stoppages.

Monitoring total lightning, including both in-cloud and cloud-to-ground activity, provides a more complete picture of storm development. In-cloud lightning often occurs earlier in a storm and represents around three-quarters of lightning activity, providing information beyond cloud-to-ground strikes alone.

One safety picture across the airport

Consistency becomes increasingly important as airports coordinate large numbers of employees, contractors and service providers.

Automated alerting establishes that consistency by applying the same predefined criteria across different teams and locations. Information, warning, and alarm thresholds can be configured for different stages of an approaching storm, with notifications routed to the people responsible for each action.

A Canadian airport provides an example of how this approach is integrated into everyday operations. The airport wanted to use lightning safety alerts to protect airport, airline and FBO personnel, and ground crews. It also wanted pilots to be able to see the current lightning alert status at the gate, helping them understand when it was safe to connect to the gate or push back.

A lightning alerting and severe weather monitoring solution was configured according to the airport’s preferred criteria. Email and SMS notifications were sent to ground operations team members, while the current alert status was integrated via API into displays at each gate.

The result was a standardised approach to lightning safety across personnel and crews, with relevant information available where it was needed.

Measuring the impact beyond a single storm

The primary purpose of a lightning safety programme is to protect people. Outcomes such as lives saved or injuries avoided are difficult to quantify, but airports can directly measure delays, downtime and the associated costs.

When airports rely on regional weather reports and warnings, operations may be suspended for storms that change direction or dissipate before reaching the airport. Limited visibility of a storm’s behaviour can also keep operations suspended longer than necessary.

Accurate, location-specific lightning detection provides a stronger basis for deciding when to stop and resume operations, helping to reduce false alarms and avoidable downtime without compromising safety.

Over months and years, operators can compare delays, downtime and costs with recorded lightning activity, alerts, clear times and operational responses. Long-term analysis can show whether procedures are achieving the intended balance between safety and continuity, while revealing patterns that can inform future adjustments.

Smarter lightning intelligence for airport operations

Xweather Protect combines real-time lightning detection, lightning forecasts, configurable alert zones and automated notifications to help airports manage severe weather across their operations.

The system is powered by the Xweather Lightning Network, which detects five to ten times more lightning than any other network or technology. Xweather Protect triggers lightning alerts within 15 seconds of detection, in most cases giving airport teams warning before the sound of thunder arrives. Lightning risk forecasts provide an additional layer of warning, extending the decision window by up to 60 minutes.

Airports can configure multiple alert levels for each location, define individual alert distances and clear times, and route notifications to specific teams. Alerts can be delivered through email and SMS or connected to on-site systems such as sirens, lights and displays.

The platform also provides post-storm reporting and historical lightning data, allowing operations and engineering teams to review events, prioritise inspections and assess operational decisions over time.

A more informed approach to lightning safety

For airports managing safety across a complex network of people, aircraft and service providers, the goal is ultimately greater clarity: knowing when conditions are changing, giving people enough time to respond, and having the confidence to resume operations when the threat has passed.

Better lightning intelligence cannot remove the disruption caused by severe weather. It can help airports make more informed decisions about when that disruption is necessary, and when it is time to move forward.

For a deeper look at practical approaches to balancing lightning safety with operational continuity, watch the recorded webinar, 7 lightning safety strategies to minimise downtime.