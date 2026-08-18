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In 2024, the aviation sector continued the recovery from its pandemic-induced paralysis, with global passenger numbers exceeding the pre-pandemic year of 2019 in both long-haul and short-haul categories. But despite this revival, aviation profit margins remain highly sensitive to geopolitical disruptions and unpredictable economic shocks. Given this turbulent landscape, the importance of operational vigilance paired with a robust maintenance strategy is paramount.

The vital role of lubricants for aviation businesses

Lubricant oils are critical for aircraft maintenance. Serving as the lifeblood of an aircraft’s wellbeing, the choice of lubricant – accompanied by adequate storage and handling practices – directly affect profitability. By relieving friction between components, cooling critical parts, and preventing corrosion, these products offer comprehensive benefits that can help to contribute to an aircraft’s overall health.

However, poor lubricant management can lead to a host of preventable issues that undermine an already constrained profit margin. Though seemingly harmless, inadequate storage and handling habits often yield gradual, yet significant financial consequences. For instance, removing a single generator can cost nearly $100,000, reinforcing the need for operators to prioritise maintenance standards over reactive repairs.

Common pitfalls in lubricant preservation for aircraft

Lubricant oils are only as effective as the conditions they are stored in. To help leverage all their benefits, lubricants must first reach the aircraft in a preserved state. Contaminated products can create pervasive vulnerabilities affecting everything from operational efficiency to flight safety. For operators, the lubricant product is only half the equation; the expertise to store and handle it is equally vital.

Contamination can occur in many ways. Among the most common mistakes is to store lubricant-filled container drums outdoors or in uncontrolled environments subject to fluctuating temperatures. Temperature swings allow containers to “breathe”, drawing in moisture and dirt. This can trigger hydrolysis and cause contamination; a critical risk for phosphate esters which are hydraulic fluids commonly used in commercial aviation. Even the slightest composition breach can harm the fluid’s chemistry, leading to the build-up of phosphoric acid and subsequent internal drum corrosion.

In addition, extra caution must be taken when transferring oils. Opening a drum to transfer its contents presents the highest risk of introducing contaminants. Other notable maintenance issues include mixing different brands and neglecting shelf-life limits. These lapses can either limit the oil’s effectiveness or render it useless as waste.

Preserving integrity through storage and handling

Leveraging its expertise, ExxonMobil provides deep insight into storage and handling practices and offers a range of disciplines designed to help mitigate contamination risks. If outdoor storage is unavoidable, ExxonMobil suggests installing a shelter to protect lubricant containers from adverse weather conditions, while placing them on elevated blocks to prevent moisture contamination from the ground. Though indoor storage is far more ideal, it does not eliminate all risks. Storage rooms must be clean, dry, and temperature-regulated to help prevent exposure to contaminants such as dust, moisture and foreign fluids.

ExxonMobil also strongly encourages storing drums on their sides with the bungs positioned horizontally to each other for both indoor and outdoor storage. If kept upright, water pools on top and gets sucked past the seals due to temperature changes, leading to contamination. On its side however, the bungs remain submerged in the drum’s contents, creating a seal that blocks the fluid from absorbing the moisture from the outside air.

As part of an operator’s inventory management processes, ExxonMobil recommends the first-in, first-out (FIFO) method. This can help to prevent deterioration and waste by ensuring older stock is used before it exceeds its shelf-life. The FIFO method not only supports quality preservation but also minimises waste and disposal costs.

When handling these products, appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) is vital to prevent skin and eye contact. The specific protective wear should be determined by the type of product handled. For instance, ExxonMobil recommends the use of N-Dex nitrile disposable gloves when handling phosphate esters like Mobil HyJet™. Phosphate esters absorb moisture and natural oils directly from the skin, triggering irritation and severe dryness. The N-Dex nitrile gloves, however, provide an hour-long barrier to exposure.

In addition, adequate unloading procedures can prevent damage while reducing safety risks and waste costs. It is important to use delivery trucks equipped with hydraulic lift gates, hand-winch hoists, or ramps and dollies for more effective off-loading.

Tailored strategies for operational excellence

ExxonMobil’s expertise is further underscored by its comprehensive lubricant storage and handling studies. Field engineers visit client sites to analyse current practices, including inventory logistics and staff handling skills. Through these insights, ExxonMobil develops an effective storage and handling programme tailored to each plant’s specific needs.

As part of its service, ExxonMobil also provides a detailed Engineering Service Report. This document identifies critical safety and environmental issues and offers best practices that address such problems. The report includes a projected return on investment, assuming the programme is followed, and the suggested measures are implemented.

Download the report below to learn how ExxonMobil’s lubricant solutions and expertise can help to aviation businesses improve operational excellence and profitability.

*The statements, recommendations and information that are provided in this document are provided for general informational purposes only and are offered by ExxonMobil strictly on a non-recourse basis. No assurances are made by us regarding accuracy or completeness of such content, and users should not rely on such content for any purpose. We expressly disclaim all liability for any losses, damages, or other consequences resulting from reliance on such content. Users are responsible for independently verifying all such content prior to use. This disclaimer is governed by the laws of Belgium. The words “ExxonMobil” or “we” and “us” used above refer to ExxonMobil Petroleum & Chemical BV.