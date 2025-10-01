Waisl brings integrated operations centre Aerowise to support UK aviation sector. Credit: WAISL.

WAISL, an Indian airport technology company, has introduced its AeroWise platform to the European market with the objective of addressing operational challenges faced by regional airports.

The system functions as an Airport Predictive Operations Centre (APOC), bringing together data from landside, terminal, and airside operations onto a single digital platform.

By utilising digital twin technology and AI, AeroWise provides real-time insights intended to enhance efficiency across airport processes.

The platform has already been implemented at Hyderabad Airport in India and is currently being installed at Delhi Airport.

WAISL has begun deploying AeroWise at other international locations within Europe including the UK.

The company said that centralising operational staff with access to unified data enables more coordinated management of daily activities. The arrival of AeroWise in Europe comes amid rising passenger numbers and limited opportunities for physical expansion at many airports.

According to UK government officials, current capacity constraints are “hindering the country’s ability to reap the growth benefits of aviation” while also restricting competition and lower fares. Recently, Heathrow surpassed eight million monthly passenger journeys, which is a record among major European airports.

WAISL stated that its solution delivers advanced analytics on air traffic patterns, runway utilisation rates, crowd movement within terminals, as well as automated monitoring features such as foreign object detection on runways.

The company indicated that predictive analysis tools help identify potential disruptions before they occur by assessing trends from integrated operational feeds.

According to WAISL, it implements technologies designed to improve efficiency through seamless integration across airport systems, aiming for process transformation rather than incremental changes alone.

The firm regards digital transformation not only as beneficial for business outcomes but also critical in managing complex operational demands within modern aviation environments.

WAISL European AeroWise roll-out head Andy Bordass said: “Having worked in the sector for many years I am well aware of the stress our airports are under and the need for efficiencies and increased capacity.

“There are so many systems used in airports but they are rarely integrated and usually operate independently of each other.

“What WAISL has done is to enable the integration of them all – in Hyderabad it has successfully integrated more than 40 IT and OT systems.

“It monitors more than 100 key performance indicators (KPIs), provides real-time insights and enables far better planning, faster incident responses, enhanced safety and high levels of passenger satisfaction.”

