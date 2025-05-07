Pratt & Whitney is engaged in the designing, manufacturing, and servicing of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units. Credit: testing / Shutterstock.com.

Around 3,000 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Union (IAM) working at Pratt & Whitney facilities in Connecticut are on strike following unsuccessful negotiations over wages, retirement benefits, and job security.

A significant majority, 77% of nearly 2,100 union members, voted in favour of the action on 4 May.

This marks the first strike at the company since 2001. Pickets were reported at manufacturing sites in East Hartford and Middletown.

The decision to strike came after union members rejected a proposed three-year contract from Pratt & Whitney.

Prior to the vote, negotiations between Pratt & Whitney and IAM Locals 700 and 1746 in the in the greater Hartford, Connecticut area broke down, with the company stating that it presented its “last, best, and final” offer.

The proposal by the company features an overall compensation of 18.6% in wage increases, bonuses and retirement benefits over the next three years.

The proposed contract included immediate general wage increases of 4%, followed by 3.5% in 2026 and 3% in 2027, according to P&W.

Employees below the maximum wage rate would also receive progression increases of $0.20 per hour every 16 weeks.

A $5,000 bonus was offered upon contract ratification, alongside a 20% increase in the pension multiplier, raising it to $113 per month per year of service. Enhanced 401(k) benefits were set to begin in 2028, with a 100% match on contributions up to $115 per week.

The company has also committed to significant investments in automation and technology at its facilities, alongside improvements in training and safety measures.

However, the union’s eastern territory vice president David Sullivan said: “This offer does not address the membership concerns, and the membership made their decision — we will continue to fight for a fair contract.”



“Our committee worked tirelessly to advance our members’ voices to the company, and the company simply failed to bring to the table an agreement that we felt comfortable recommending to our membership,” said IAM District 26 Directing Business Representative Jeff Santini. “At the end of the day, the membership always has the final say.”

Some employees expressed apprehension about the possibility of the company relocating jobs and production from the local facility in Connecticut to its facilities in Georgia.

Pratt & Whitney stated: “Our message to union leaders throughout this thoughtful process has been simple: higher pay, better retirement savings, more days off and more flexibility.

“We have no immediate plans to resume negotiations at this time and we have contingency plans in place to maintain operations and to meet our customer commitments.”

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont and Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz have urged the company and union to continue negotiating.

