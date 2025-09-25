NanoJet CDa functions solely with clean water, eliminating the need for filters or chemical agents. Credit: Pegasus Elite Aviation/PRNewswire.

Pegasus Elite Aviation has implemented the NanoJet CDa system throughout its fleet, marking the first known adoption of this technology by a private jet operator.

Developed by UK-based Innova NanoJet Technologies, NanoJet CDa uses a twin-fluid atomisation process to emit nano-sized droplets that capture and remove airborne viruses, bacteria, allergens, pollutants and volatile organic compounds.

Independent tests have confirmed that the system eliminates more than 99% of these airborne particulates and contaminants within minutes, according to the company.

Pegasus Elite Aviation president Lina Tullberg said: “True luxury goes beyond plush seating and attentive service — it means ensuring every breath our clients take is safe and clean.

“We have always treated every passenger as a VIP and continue to lead from the front.”

Unlike filter-based purification or chemical treatment methods, NanoJet CDa operates without filters or chemical agents, instead requiring only clean water.

Pegasus Elite states that this approach addresses both health-related and environmental considerations.

Earlier in 2024, Pegasus Elite introduced a Bombardier Global 5000 aircraft fitted with Starlink Wi-Fi.

Pegasus Elite Aviation deputy CEO Adam Stanley said: “Our clients demand the highest standards of hygiene and comfort, and the response to NanoJet has been overwhelmingly positive.

“World leaders, Hollywood celebrities, and discerning travellers choose Pegasus not only for the VIP experience, but because we make their health and safety our top priority.”

Based in Van Nuys, California, Pegasus Elite operates under FAA Part 135 regulations.

Its fleet includes Gulfstream G650ER, G550, G-V, G-IV and Bombardier Global 5000 models.

The company maintains operational hubs in Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Las Vegas and Hong Kong.

