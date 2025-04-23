The new development boosts the airport’s hourly air traffic capacity from 120 to 148 aircraft movements. Credit: Istanbul Airport

iGA Istanbul Airport in Turkiye has announced that it is the first airport in Europe to implement the Triple Runway Operations system.

The official launch of this system was conducted by Turkiye Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu, who initiated operations from the Air Traffic Control tower, directing Turkish Airlines pilots to execute the simultaneous takeoff of three flights.

The introduction of the Triple Runway Operations system enables the airport to conduct simultaneous takeoffs and landings on three independent runways. This development increases the airport’s hourly air traffic capacity from 120 to 148 aircraft movements.

The operational changes are anticipated to enhance traffic management not only within Istanbul but also across European airspace, leading to shorter waiting times for airlines, fewer delays for passengers, and a reduction in carbon emissions.

Turkish Airlines has been instrumental in this development, utilising its extensive flight network and operational capabilities to improve the effectiveness of the new system.

This collaboration aims to enhance the passenger experience and supports iGA Istanbul Airport’s objective of accommodating 200 million passengers annually.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

The airport’s capacity to manage both passenger and cargo traffic will be significantly improved, according to iGA.

iGA Istanbul Airport board member Mehmet Kalyoncu said: “It is with great pleasure that I announce that as of April 17, 2025, we are officially commencing Triple Independent Runway Operations at iGA Istanbul Airport—marking a first in Europe and further strengthening Türkiye’s contribution to the international travel and aviation industry.”

The transformation process at iGA Istanbul Airport began in 2022, involving collaboration with various authorities, including the General Directorate of State Airports Authority, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, and Eurocontrol.

A comprehensive safety analysis and airspace design process was undertaken, resulting in 500 air traffic controllers receiving 4,500 hours of specialised training tailored to the new operational scenarios.

The operational framework is supported by advanced technologies, including state-of-the-art radar systems, full integration of the Airport Collaborative Decision Making (A-CDM) system, and enhanced slot management.

Coordination with Eurocontrol facilitates seamless integration with European airspace, optimising traffic flow and minimising delays.

Air traffic control teams employ the latest navigation tools and predictive analytics to ensure efficient operations, enabling quick decision-making and the prevention of potential runway conflicts, particularly during peak travel times.

The airport’s airside infrastructure has been designed with the Triple Runway Operations system in mind, ensuring preparedness for future aviation demands.

In 2021, iGA Istanbul Airport chose ADB Safegate to automate airplane docking in all weather, implementing Safedock T1 A-VDGS and SafeControl Apron Management systems for improved parking accuracy.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up