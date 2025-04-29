Passengers can carry liquids in containers of 100ml or less, which can stay in their bags during screening. Credit: nitsawan katerattanakul/Shutterstock.

Edinburgh Airport in Scotland has completed the installation of advanced security scanners, enabling passengers to keep liquids and large electronic devices in their bags during security checks.

This initiative is part of a £24m ($32m) investment aimed at improving the efficiency of the security process and aligns with the technological advancements being implemented at other VINCI Airports.

The project has introduced eight new scanners, increasing the number of security lanes from six to eight. The equipment used for the new scanners is supplied by Smiths Detection.

The new scanners incorporate 3D technology, which is expected to expedite the security screening process while enhancing safety for both passengers and staff.

Passengers are permitted to carry liquids in containers of 100ml or less, which can remain in their bags during screening. There is no restriction on the quantity of liquids that can be carried, provided they are contained in 100ml containers.

Large electronic devices, such as iPads, tablets, and laptops, can remain in hand luggage during the screening process.

As a result of this change, the airport will discontinue the provision of single-use plastic bags, contributing to sustainability efforts.

Edinburgh Airport security head Michael Hering said: “This will be welcome news for the millions of passengers who travel through Edinburgh Airport every year, and we’re glad to be able to complete this project and speed up the process.

“We’ve invested almost £24m to install this cutting-edge technology to improve the overall experience for passengers, and 97% of passengers are already passing through in under 10 minutes.”

In 2021, Edinburgh Airport partnered with renewable energy firm Ørsted through a memorandum of understanding to accelerate its decarbonisation and transition to sustainable air travel.

