JetBlue has been fined $2m by the US Department of Transportation (DoT) for operating flights with chronic delays.
The penalty aims to address the prohibited practice of unrealistic scheduling, which can harm passengers and distort fair competition. Half of the fine is allocated for compensating affected customers.
The DoT rules prohibit airlines from advertising unrealistic schedules that fail to reflect true flight times, a practice deemed unfair and deceptive.
A flight is considered chronically delayed if it is late more than 50% of the time over a four-month period.
JetBlue’s investigation revealed four flights with chronic delays over five months, despite warnings from the DOT. Each flight experienced persistent delays for five consecutive months or longer.
Despite a DoT warning about chronic delays on its John F Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Raleigh-Durham route, JetBlue operated three more delayed flights on routes between Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, JFK, and Windsor Locks.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
The Bureau of Transportation Statistics, using data from JetBlue, found the airline responsible for over 70% of disruptions on the identified flights.
Under DoT regulations airlines are given time to rectify schedules to avoid penalties, but JetBlue did not comply.
The order requires JetBlue to cease these delays and pay the fine, with half going to the US Treasury and the other half to passenger compensation for any future disruptions within a year.
Outgoing Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said: “Illegal chronic flight delays make flying unreliable for travellers. Today’s action puts the airline industry on notice that we expect their flight schedules to reflect reality.
“The department will enforce the law against airlines with chronic delays or unrealistic scheduling practices in order to protect healthy competition and ensure passengers are treated fairly.”
In June last year, the US DoT fined Emirates $1.8m for operating flights under a US carrier’s code in FAA-prohibited airspace.
The flights were part of a codeshare agreement with JetBlue, which continued to use the US airline’s code in restricted areas.