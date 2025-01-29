The XB-1, claimed to be the first supersonic jet built from airliner technology, incorporates key features from Overture. Credit: Boom Supersonic.

Boom Supersonic has announced the first supersonic flight of its XB-1 demonstrator aircraft at the Mojave Air & Space Port in California.

The company claims the aircraft to be the “world’s first independently developed supersonic jet” and the “first civil supersonic jet” developed in the US.

Flown by Boom chief test pilot Tristan “Geppetto” Brandenburg, the XB-1 reached an altitude of 35,290ft and accelerated to Mach 1.122, surpassing the speed of sound.

Supersonic aircraft have traditionally been developed by governments and militaries, according to the company.

The “successful” flight also marks a milestone for Overture, “the world’s fastest airliner” being developed by Boom Supersonic.

The XB-1 includes key features from Overture, such as carbon fibre composites, digital stability augmentation, and an augmented reality landing visibility system.

Boom Supersonic founder and CEO Blake Scholl said: “XB-1’s supersonic flight demonstrates that the technology for passenger supersonic flight has arrived.

“A small band of talented and dedicated engineers has accomplished what previously took governments and billions of dollars. Next, we are scaling up the technology on XB-1 for the Overture supersonic airliner.”

In March 2024, Boom Supersonic conducted the first flight test of the XB-1 supersonic demonstrator at the Mojave Air and Space Port.

Since its inaugural flight, the XB-1 has undergone 11 human-piloted test flights to assess its systems and aerodynamics.

These test flights have been essential in validating the technologies that will be used in Overture.

Overture is expected to carry 64-80 passengers at Mach 1.7 across more than 600 global routes.

The airliner currently holds an order book with 130 orders and pre-orders from American Airlines, United Airlines, and Japan Airlines.

The Overture Superfactory in Greensboro, North Carolina, completed in 2024, will enable the production of up to 66 Overture aircraft annually.

Overture and its Symphony engine are designed for speed and compatibility with 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), the company stated.