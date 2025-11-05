The terminal currently operates 31 domestic security lanes and nine international security lanes. Credit: Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport.

Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in China has officially commenced operations at Terminal 3, with China Eastern Airlines flight MU630 operated by a C919 aircraft, departing for Beijing Daxing International Airport.

The new terminal’s opening brings Baiyun Airport to a configuration of five runways and three terminals.

It includes 199 check-in points, 60 self-service kiosks, 59 self-service baggage drop units (mainly convertible between automated and staffed modes), 87 jet bridges, nearly 900 flight information display screens, and over 7,000 public address speakers.

Security procedures make use of centralised screening with radio-frequency identification (RFID)-enabled tray returns, while 21 dual-door self-verification gates allow identity checks at six-second intervals with a reported misidentification rate below 0.1%.

The terminal currently operates 31 domestic and nine international security lanes.

Surface transport connectivity has been expanded, with the ground transportation centre linking road, rail, urban transit, and air services.

Parking garages adjacent to the terminal provide nearly 2,800 spaces, with 1,800 available during the opening phase.

Terminal 3 is said to be the first large-scale hub airport terminal in China to implement building information modelling (BIM) for comprehensive smart construction management across all areas and project phases.

It is also said to be the first terminal in China to establish paperless archives with all operational data stored as digital records.

Over 30 international routes have been launched or resumed this year in partnership with airlines, including recent services by IndiGo from Kolkata and Air Algérie from Algiers.

New carriers such as Air Astana, VietJet Airlines (Vietnam), Uzbekistan Airways, Nepal Airlines, and Air Algérie have commenced operations at Baiyun Airport.

Scheduled weekly passenger flights at the airport now total over 10,700 movements.

Baiyun Airport is continuing its efforts to develop as an international aviation hub within the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, supporting broader connectivity objectives for both regional and global networks.

