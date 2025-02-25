The report revealed that cybersecurity is a leading concern for 66% of airlines and 73% of airports. Credit: Alexander Supertramp/Shutterstock.

The SITA 2024 Air Transport IT Insights report indicates that airlines and airports are raising their IT budgets, with an emphasis on enhancing cybersecurity, implementing biometric systems, and adopting eco-friendly technologies.

The report anticipates a rise in overall IT expenditure, with airlines’ spending expected to hit $37bn and airports’ expenditure by nearly $9bn over the next two years.

Cybersecurity emerges as a top priority, with 66% of airlines and 73% of airports identifying it as their primary concerns.

Approximately half of the airlines and three-quarters of the airports are embarking on digital transformations, which include upgrading IT infrastructure, transitioning to cloud services, and implementing robust data protection measures.

Moreover, biometric technology is revolutionising passenger processing, with over half of the airports planning to introduce biometric systems for check-in and baggage drop by 2026.

Concurrently, 70% of airlines aim to implement biometric ID management within the same period.

These advancements are expected to expedite passenger flow, cutting processing times by up to 30% and reducing wait times by as much as 60%, thereby streamlining the travel experience.

Airlines are also leveraging generative artificial intelligence (AI), large language models, and machine learning to optimise flight operations, enhance customer service, and improve fuel efficiency.

Airports are focusing on data platforms and predictive analytics for real-time decision-making and effective passenger flow management.

Furthermore, 90% of airlines have adopted data platforms, with 42% examining methods to structure their data for AI initiatives.

SITA CEO David Lavorel said: “This year’s findings highlight a pivotal moment for the aviation industry. As cyber threats become more complex, airlines and airports are taking decisive action to protect their operations and passengers.

“At the same time, biometrics and AI tech are simplifying the travel experience, helping the industry meet growing demand, and build resilience for the future.”

The report also found that the industry is aiming to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, prioritising sustainability.

Three-quarters of airlines are utilising real-time software for flight optimisation and carbon emissions calculations, with 62% collaborating with sustainable aviation fuel suppliers.

Airports are not far behind, with 54% implementing energy management systems to monitor and reduce emissions, aligning with the 81% that plan to deploy such technology by 2026.

The SITA report, reflecting the insights of over 250 senior executives from airlines and airports, indicates an industry-wide shift towards tech-driven solutions.