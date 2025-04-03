The partnership allows freight forwarders to access Air Europa’s network of 15 domestic and 40 international routes across Europe, North America, and Latin America. Credit: Vytautas Kielaitis/Shutterstock.

Air Europa has joined the WebCargo by Freightos platform, a move that aims to improve digital air cargo access in both European and Latin American markets.

This partnership enables freight forwarders to utilise Air Europa’s network, which includes 15 domestic destinations in Spain and 40 international routes spanning Europe, North America, and Latin America.

The initial focus of the digital booking capabilities will be on Spanish export routes, linking Madrid with cities such as Barcelona, Bilbao, and Valencia, while also integrating with Air Europa’s global network.

Future developments will include key international origins from Europe, the Americas, and Asia Pacific, with a particular emphasis on perishable cargo from Latin America.

Air Europa general cargo manager Jordi Pique said: “Joining WebCargo by Freightos is a natural extension of this strategy, allowing us to make our capacity more accessible to freight forwarders while streamlining our booking processes.

“This partnership enhances our ability to serve the growing cargo demand between Europe and Latin America, providing our customers with the efficiency and transparency that modern supply chains require.”

The integration of Air Europa into the platform offers several advantages for freight forwarders.

These include immediate access to the airline’s extensive Spain-Latin America network, real-time visibility of capacity and pricing, a streamlined booking process that minimises manual tasks, and improved route options through Air Europa’s hub at Madrid-Barajas Airport.

WebCargo by Freightos commercial – forwarders and airlines SVP Wayne Tyndall said: “Bringing Air Europa onto the WebCargo by Freightos platform marks another important milestone in air cargo’s digital transformation in the Spanish and Latin American markets.”

Freightos operates as a vendor-neutral global freight booking platform, connecting airlines, ocean carriers, thousands of freight forwarders and more than 10,000 importers and exporters.

In 2023, Norwegian airline Widerøe partnered with WebCargo to offer real-time pricing, capacity, and eBookings, extending its cargo services to more than 3,500 forwarders across 10,000 offices worldwide.