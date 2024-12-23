Air Canada has signed a firm order with Airbus for five additional A220-300 aircraft, expanding its commitment to the latest generation single-aisle airliners.
With this latest purchase, the airline’s total firm orders for the A220-300 now stand at 65 units.
Since launching the A220-300 in North America in January 2020, Air Canada has operated the aircraft to more than 70 destinations.
The A220 is assembled in Mirabel, Quebec. The aircraft boasts the longest range, lowest fuel consumption, and widest cabin in its class, accommodating 100 to 150 passengers for flights up to 3,600 nautical miles (6,700km).
Equipped with Pratt & Whitney‘s latest-generation GTF engines, the A220-300 offers a 25% reduction in fuel consumption and carbon emissions per seat compared to previous models.
Airbus is also working towards enabling its aircraft to operate with up to 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) by 2030, with the A220 already capable of using up to 50% SAF.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
The A220-300’s flexible cabin design allows for customisable modular elements, providing an enhanced passenger experience with features like wide seats, mood lighting, and large windows.
Air Canada executive vice president and chief financial officer John Di Bert said: “The A220 has delivered on its promises for Air Canada in its five years in service. It has allowed us to open new routes and better serve existing routes with an aircraft that has the right economics to support our profitable growth strategy.”
As of the end of last month, Air Canada’s fleet includes 134 Airbus aircraft, with the A220-300 complementing the A320 and A330 Family aircraft. The airline also has an order for 26 A321XLRs.
Airbus commercial aircraft executive vice president Benoit de Saint-Exupery said: “We are committed to working closely with the flag carrier as we support its fleet renewal programme.
“The A220 is the most efficient aircraft in its size category, offering superior comfort with a spacious cabin and the range to fly numerous destinations on the carrier’s network.”
Last month, Air Canada announced the rollout of its digital identification programme at Vancouver International Airport (YVR).
This launch follows a successful pilot on select flights and is expected to position both Air Canada and YVR as leaders in Canada, adopting technology to simplify the boarding process.