The Airbus A321LR features custom-designed cabin interiors. Credit: AerCap Holdings N.V.

AerCap Holdings has confirmed the delivery of the first Airbus A321LR aircraft to Etihad Airways, marking the beginning of a lease agreement for a total of 20 new aircraft.

The handover took place at the Airbus Delivery Centre located in Hamburg, Germany.

The aircraft is equipped with custom-designed cabin interiors that include private first suites, lie-flat business class seats, and “advanced” economy class seating.

Its two private first suites are arranged in a 1-1 configuration. The aircraft also comes with a buddy seat that has a baby bassinet option.

The economy class features modern 4K touchscreens and high-speed Wi-Fi, enhancing passenger comfort on this narrowbody aircraft.

Additional amenities comprise a cocktail table with wireless charging and multiple power options, including PC power and USB-A&C ports.

Etihad Airways CEO Antonoaldo Neves said: “This state-of-the-art narrowbody aircraft brings widebody luxury to short and medium-haul routes, featuring first suites, lie-flat business seats, and upgraded Economy comfort, paired with high-speed Wi-Fi and cutting-edge entertainment.

“Its medium-haul capability and operational efficiency empower us to boost flight frequencies and unlock new destinations, delivering seamless connectivity and an elevated guest experience across our growing global network.”

AerCap holds the position of the largest lessor of the Airbus A320neo Family globally, with a total of 580 aircraft either owned, on order, or managed.

AerCap CCO Peter Anderson said: ‘We take immense pride in playing a role as Etihad expands its fleet and extends its reach from its home in Abu Dhabi’s iconic Zayed International Airport.

“After announcing record results and achieving record-breaking customer satisfaction scores, Etihad is now poised to build on that success with its new state-of-the-art A321LR fleet.”

In 2023, AerCap announced the implementation of GE Digital’s Asset Transfer System (ATS) for its fleet of 1,740 aircraft, 900 engines, and 300 helicopters, aiming to cut documentation time by 32% per flight.

