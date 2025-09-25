With the increasing threat of unauthorized drones, airports require advanced, reliable, and non-disruptive counter-UAS (Unmanned Aircraft Systems) solutions. D-Fend Solutions, a provider of radio frequency (RF) cyber-based counter-drone technology, won the Innovation Award in Airspace Security in the 2025 Airport Technology Excellence Awards for its pioneering approach to safeguarding airports against evolving drone threats through its EnforceAir2 system.

The Airport Technology Excellence Awards honor the most significant achievements and innovations in the aviation industry. Powered by GlobalData’s business intelligence, the Awards recognize the people and companies leading positive change and shaping the future of the industry.

Mitigating drone threats without disruption

When it comes to airport security, even a brief interruption in communications or navigation can have wide-reaching consequences. Many traditional counter-drone measures such as jamming signals or using kinetic force could inadvertently disrupt air traffic control, interfere with communications, or risk collateral damage. EnforceAir2 takes a different approach. Instead of jamming, it quietly detects unauthorized drones, if and when allowed by country regulations, and performed by authorized personnel, takes control, guiding them to a safe landing spot. This means airports can handle drone incursions without risking interference with aircraft or ground operations. In busy or sensitive environments, where using force or signal disruption isn’t practical, this non-kinetic method is especially valuable.

Ability to intervene with precision is what sets EnforceAir2 apart. Rather than resorting to blunt tactics like shooting down drones or jamming signals, operators can redirect rogue drones to designated safe zones. This is particularly important during peak travel times or major events, when a single drone could cause runway closures or force flight diversions. By providing a controlled response, the system helps airports avoid debris, unintended damage, and operational delays—ultimately supporting both continuity of service and public trust.

Real-time insights and adaptable security

Effective airspace security isn’t just about spotting drones; it’s about understanding what’s happening in real time and responding accordingly. EnforceAir2 gives airport security teams live, location-based tracking of both drones and their operators. This allows for quick assessment of where a drone came from, its key attributes, and what action needs to be taken. For example, if a drone is spotted near a restricted area, security can trace its path and coordinate with law enforcement to address the situation. Having this level of detail on hand helps airports manage risks proactively and reduce the chance of repeat incidents.

Flexibility is another strength of the system. Airports vary widely in their layouts and needs, and EnforceAir2 can be adapted to fit. It can be permanently installed, integrated into existing infrastructure, or set up temporarily for special events or changing threat levels. Whether it’s protecting a busy international hub or a smaller regional airport, the system’s modular design allows for comprehensive coverage without unnecessary complexity.

As airports increasingly use drones for legitimate purposes, such as runway inspections or emergency response, the ability to differentiate friend from foe becomes crucial. EnforceAir2’s advanced identification features make it possible to distinguish between authorized and unauthorized drones. This ensures that essential operations aren’t interrupted, while unauthorized activity is addressed quickly and effectively. Automation further streamlines the process, reducing the workload for airport staff and allowing them to focus on broader security and operational priorities. Especially during periods of heightened alert, this efficiency can make a significant difference.

Meeting regulatory standards and earning industry trust

EnforceAir2 has been reviewed by various regulatory authorities to ensure that it does not interfere with airport operations or the airspace systems. These testing programs help support safety and reliability in complex, high-traffic airspace.

The system’s ability to differentiate between authorized and unauthorized drones is increasingly relevant as airports expand their use of drones for maintenance, inspections, and emergency scenarios. By supporting these activities while maintaining robust security, EnforceAir2 aligns with both current operational needs and industry best practices. Its selection for rigorous testing by aviation authorities further highlights its credibility and adaptability in a rapidly evolving field.

“Airports face a rapidly changing threat environment, and innovation is essential to staying ahead. With EnforceAir2, we are redefining airspace security through cyber detection and future‑ready takeover mitigation, empowering the aviation industry to operate safely today while confidently preparing for the challenges of tomorrow.” – Zohar Halachmi, Chairman and CEO of D-Fend Solutions

Company Profile

D-Fend Solutions is the leading global provider of field-proven, RF cyber-driven, non-kinetic, AI-enhanced, counter-drone takeover solutions for sensitive and challenging environments. By focusing on the acute threat, the most dangerous drones, the company’s technology enables organizations around the world to maintain full control, safety, and continuity during rogue drone incidents and be prepared for future threats. EnforceAir, their core offering, autonomously executes radio frequency (RF) cyber-takeovers of rogue drones as a standalone, multilayer, or integrated system, delivering safe landings and controlled outcomes.

Email: info@d-fendsolutions.com

Links

Website: https://d-fendsolutions.com